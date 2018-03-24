SA vs Aus 3rd Test : Morkel, Rabada have Australia reeling at 245 for 9

South Africa hold the edge in the SA vs Aus 3rd Test at Cape Town, after restricting Australia to 245 for 9 on the second day’s play on Friday after putting up a decent first innings total of 311.

Opening batsman Dean Elgar and fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel were the heroes for South Africa as Australia are reeling in their first innings with a deficit of 66 more runs with just the one wicket in hand.

Starting the second day’s play at 266 for 8, South Africa added 45 more runs with Dean Elgar carrying his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 141 (from 284 balls with 20 fours and a six). Kagiso Rabada contributed 22 while last man Morne Morkel couldn’t last long.

The Proteas were bowled out in 97.5 overs with Nathan Lyon taking the last two wickets. On Day 1, Pat Cummins had taken four wickets to lead Australia’s fightback to reduce South Africa from a strong position of 220 for 2 to 266 for 8.

Australia had a racy start with David Warner smashing 30 from just 14 balls with five fours and a six. However, Kagiso Rabada cleaned him up in the sixth over to ensure that David Warner did not run away with the match with his pyro techniques.

Australia were on the backfoot at 72 for 3 when they lost skipper Steven Smith to Morne Morkel for 5. Opener Cameron Bancroft and Shaun Marsh then held the innings together with a promising stand of 78 as the Aussies reached almost half of the South African total.

Morne Morkel broke the fourth wicket stand by dismissing Shaun Marsh for 26. Australia soon slipped to 175 for 8 once Cameron Bancroft was out lbw to Vernon Philander for 77 (from 103 balls with 14 fours).

Just when South Africa were hoping to wrap up things, wicket keeper Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon pulled off a rescue act by adding 66 runs for the ninth wicket. While Nathan Lyon got out for a brilliant 38-ball 47 to Morne Morkel, Tim Paine managed to remain unbeaten on 33 in the company of Josh Hazlewood before bad light ended play.

Morne Morkel, who picked up 4 for 84, went on to become the fifth South African bowler to take 300 wickets when he had Cameron Bancroft caught behind by Quinton de Kock. The giant fast bowler is set to retire after the end of the test series. Kagiso Rabada, on the other hand, did his part by taking three wickets.