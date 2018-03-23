NZ vs Eng 1st Test : Rain curtails play on Day 2; Kane Williamson scores 18th test hundred

The second day’s play of the day night Test match at Auckland between New Zealand and England was affected by rain, allowing only 23.1 overs, with the hosts moving to 229 for 4 on Friday.

New Zealand, who had bowled out England for a paltry 58 on Day 1, have taken their lead to 171 runs. Skipper Kane Williamson was the only batsman to be dismissed during the short period of play on Day 2.

However, Kane Williamson could get to his 18th Test century, before he was lbw to James Anderson for 102. With that knock, Kane Williamson became the highest century maker for New Zealand in Test cricket, breaking the previous record of the late Martin Crowe.

At stumps on Day 2 of the NZ vs Eng 1st Test at Auckland, Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 49 in the company of wicket keeper batsman BJ Watling (17*).

For England, veteran swing bowler James Anderson has taken three wickets while Stuart Broad is the other wicket taker.

On Thursday, Kane Williamson won the toss and asked England to bat first. The English batsmen were clueless against the moving pink ball hurled at them by Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

While Trent Boult captured a career best 6 for 32, his new ball partner Tim Southee took the other four wickets to fall. England at one stage were in for a big embarrassment at 29 for 9 and were lucky to double it thanks to some hitting from Craig Overton, who chipped in with an unbeaten 33.

To make up for the lost time on Day 2, the third day’s play will begin 30 minutes early. England will be hoping that the weather doesn’t allow much cricket in the next three days as they are in a difficult position to even save the test match after their dismal batting show.